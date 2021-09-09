BMS stages protests against price rise, monetisation pipeline

Compensate workers for inflation by increasing salaries, says RSS-affiliated trade union

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Thursday held national protests against price rise and the National Monetisation Pipeline announced by the government.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated trade union called on the government to pass a law declaring cost of production of items, curb price rise of essential commodities and petroleum products and compensate workers for inflation by increasing salaries, a statement by BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha said.

He said protests were held in 500 locations, including Delhi, all capitals, industrial hubs and district headquarters. The protesters handed over memoranda to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and respective Chief Ministers through the district Magistrates. In Delhi, a protest was staged outside the DM’s office.