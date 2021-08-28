BMS plans protests against disinvestment

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated trade union, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), said on Friday that it would hold an awareness campaign from September 1 to September 8 and nationwide protests subsequently against price rise, disinvestment and asset monetisation.

The BMS said in a statement that it would organise protests in all district headquarters. BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha had earlier this week come out against the National Monetisation Pipeline launched by the government, saying it would lead to the sale of vital national assets.

The BMS had decided to protest against the rising prices, during a meeting from August 13 to August 15. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiling the ₹6 lakh crore NMP on Monday, the union decided to register its protest against the move as well.