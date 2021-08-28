National

BMS plans protests against disinvestment

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated trade union, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), said on Friday that it would hold an awareness campaign from September 1 to September 8 and nationwide protests subsequently against price rise, disinvestment and asset monetisation.

The BMS said in a statement that it would organise protests in all district headquarters. BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha had earlier this week come out against the National Monetisation Pipeline launched by the government, saying it would lead to the sale of vital national assets.

The BMS had decided to protest against the rising prices, during a meeting from August 13 to August 15. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiling the ₹6 lakh crore NMP on Monday, the union decided to register its protest against the move as well.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 2:53:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bms-plans-protests-against-disinvestment/article36146409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY