BMC genome sequencing results show vaccination has controlled pandemic

Staff Reporter

Fifth round of Next Generation Genome Sequencing conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 221 Covid-19 patients has shown that vaccination has controlled the pandemic in Mumbai.

The results show that out of 221, around 11% patients were of Delta variant while 89% were of Delta derivative. Only two patients, as already reported, have found to be affected by Omicron variant. Not a single patient has died.

The Municipal administration said that speeding up of Covid vaccination has managed to control the pandemic completely. However considering the possibility of spread of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, all health protocols will have to be followed thoroughly.

Kasturba Hospital of BMC house the next generation genome sequencing lab. Out of 221, a total of 19 patients are in the age-group of 0 to 20, 69 patients in 21 to 40 age-group, 73 from 41to 60 age-group, 54 from 61 age-group and six are from the 81 to100 age-group.

The corporation clarified that none of the close contacts of those two patients affected by Omicron variant have suffered from the coronavirus.

The reports also show that out of these 221,only one patient who had taken one dose of the vaccine and only 26 patients who had taken two doses had to be admitted to the hospital. Out of 47 patients who had not taken a single dose of the vaccine 12 were admitted in the hospital.