BlueKraft Digital Foundation announces establishment of Publishing and Knowledge Centre 

BlueKraft Digital Foundation has announced the establishment of its new Publishing and Knowledge Centre on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

“Under this centre, the Foundation is also thrilled to announce the launch of the ‘Viksit Bharat Fellowship’ offering a total of 25 Fellowships, aimed at empowering both emerging talents, experienced and exceptional professionals, academics, and experts from within the nation and around the globe to contribute to a meaningful narrative about India,” it said.

The fellowship is structured in three tiers: BlueKraft Associate Fellowship, BlueKraft Senior Fellowship and BlueKraft Distinguished Fellowship. “A BlueKraft Associate Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of ₹75,000; a BlueKraft Senior Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of ₹1,25,000; and a BlueKraft Distinguished Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of ₹2,00,000 during the fellowship period of one year,” the Foundation said.

“The Fellows will gain exclusive access to mentorship and opportunities with seasoned subject matter experts, renowned professionals and thought leaders...completed works may be published under the aegis of BlueKraft Digital Foundation providing fellows with a platform to reach a broader audience and contribute to the discourse on Indian development. Interested candidates can apply by submitting their applications by November 1,” it said.

“The timing of the Viksit Bharat Fellowship is symbolic,” Foundation CEO Akhilesh Mishra said. The fellowship seeks to document diverse journeys of the nation through various formats, including non-fiction books, articles, research papers, children’s literature addressing social themes and values, coffee table books that narrate stories of change, and case studies of impact, the Foundation said.