‘Blockchain,’ ‘smart materials’ among list of ‘innovate’ projects mooted in PM solar scheme

As part of the ₹75,000-crore PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has announced a ₹500-crore sub-component for “Innovative Projects”, according to a draft notification from the Ministry.

Under this programme, companies and individuals can submit proposals, which will be perused by a committee, to execute novel ideas connected to rooftop solar installations.

Some examples of innovative projects envisioned include “...blockchain-based peer-to-peer RTS [Rooftop Solar], digital solutions for RTS, smart building materials, RTS with EV (electric vehicles), grid responsive RTS with battery storage solutions, DISCOM (Distribution Company) systems for RTS management etc”.

Every project is expected to be for a “maximum duration” of 18 months and the financial assistance for innovative projects would be capped at 60% of the total project cost, or a maximum of ₹30 crore.

The National Institute for Solar Energy (NISE), a subsidiary of the Ministry, would implement the scheme.

The PM Surya Ghar scheme was established on February 29, 2024 to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and have residential households to generate their own electricity. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore and is to be implemented till FY 2026-27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week said that 1.3 crore families had registered for the scheme since its launch with 3.75 lakh homes having installed these connections since March. The scheme provides subsidised RTS installation with a maximum of ₹78,000 per household. In a departure from previous schemes, those interested can apply to vendors of their choice online as well as avail of subsidised loans from banks for installation.