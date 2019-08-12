Block Tamilrockers and similar websites, Delhi High Court directs ISPs

The Delhi High Court has directed Internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to websites like Tamilrockers, eztv, katmovies and limetorrents which are allegedly engaged in unauthorised streaming and distribution of movies and television series of production houses like Warner Bros, Universal and Netflix.

In his interim order, Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the ISPs to block access to all the URLs and IP addresses of the these websites. Uniform resource locators (URLs) are address of a resource, like websites, on the Internet.

The court also issued directions to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information Technology to suspend the domain name registration of the websites infringing the copyright of production houses and to issue requisite notifications asking Internet and telecom service providers to block such online sites.

The interim directions came on the plea of U.S.-based entertainment company Warner Bros which contended that these sites were hosting, streaming and making available to the public its original content, as well as that of others like UTV, Star, Paramount, Universal and Netflix, without any authorisation.

The court also restrained the websites from “hosting, streaming, reproducing, distributing, making available to the public and/or communicating to the public, or facilitating the same, in any manner, on their websites, through the internet any cinematograph work/content/programme/ show in relation to which plaintiff (Warner Bros) has copyright”.

After hearing Warner Bros, the court said a prima facie case was made out that if an interim order was not passed, irreparable harm or injury would be caused to the company.