BLoC Boardroom Challenge semi-finals begin on Dec 1

Semis across 9 cities will be webcast

The nine city semi-finals of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge will kick off online from December 1.

It is one-of-a-kind competition for MBA students and B-schoolers where teams will don the hat of a CXO and work together to solve a boardroom-level business problem.

The first semi-finals to be webcast will be the Chennai round. The participating teams are MOP Vaishnav, DoMS of IIT Madras, XIME, and Great Lakes Institute of Management. On December 2, two teams of IIM Trichy, BIMS and Bannariamman Institute of Technology will participate in the Coimbatore semi-finals. On December 3, three teams of IIM Kozhikode and CUSAT will participate in the Kochi semi-finals.

Two teams of IIMB, IBS Bangalore and CMRIT will participate in the Bengaluru semi-finals on December 4. Teams from Institute of Public Enterprise and three teams of ISB will participate in the Hyderabad semi-finals on December 5. At the Delhi semi-finals on December 7, two teams from IIM Kashipur will participate and on December 8, two teams each from IIMA and SPJIMR will participate in the Mumbai semi-finals.

On December 9, two teams from IIM Ranchi, XLRI and IIM Shillong will participate in the Kolkata semi-finals and three teams from SIBM & IIM Nagpur will participate in the Pune semi-finals on December 10.

The webcast of the Boardroom challenge, where the shortlisted teams will present their strategies, will go on from 10.30 a.m. to noon. Persons interested can either scan the QR code given or go to https://bit.ly/3q61NF4

The fourth edition of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge is presented by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and powered by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages. The associate sponsors are Punjab National Bank and Casagrand. The knowledge partners are BrandVectors and Potential Genesis.