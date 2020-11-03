BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2020 is now open for entries

CHENNAI

03 November 2020 22:40 IST

Students may register for the first round till November 11

The BLoC (Business Line on Campus) Boardroom Challenge 2020, a competition for MBA students and B-schoolers, is now open for entries. Students may register for the first round till November 11.

In its fourth year, the unique event is being conducted online, including the semi-finals and finals, to ensure the safety of students and others involved in the contest during the pandemic.

Preliminary round

For the preliminary qualifying round, management students will have to take an online test on www.blboardroomchallenge.in. The preliminary round during the previous years too was held online where students were administered a psychometric test to assess their decision-making skills and ability to work in teams.

The previous editions had the semi-finals staged in B-schools across eight cities and the grand finale events were held in Chennai.

In 2017, LIBA, Chennai won the challenge in the first year of the event, followed by ISB Hyderabad in 2018 and IIM Ranchi last year. In the semi-final round, the marketing and financial knowledge of the students are tested during the case presentation.

The grand finale is where B-schools that won city-specific semi-finals competed for the prize. The teams from B-schools presented their solutions to juries from the corporate sector.

Like last year, the 2020 edition of the contest is sponsored by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. This year, it is also being powered by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages and Casa Grande is an associate sponsor. The knowledge partners are Brand Vectors and Potential Genesis.