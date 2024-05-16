Blinkit adds free coriander to orders based on customer suggestion

Quick commerce service provider Blinkit is offering complimentary coriander (dhaniya) with customer orders. This new feature comes after a user shared his mother’s surprise at being charged for the herb while ordering vegetables on the grocery app. Unlike online grocery shopping, local vendors often include coriander for free with vegetable purchases.

It's live! Everyone please thank Ankit's mom 💛



We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks. https://t.co/jYm2hGm67apic.twitter.com/5uiyCmSER6 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) May 15, 2024

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the launch on X, formerly Twitter, on May 16, 2024. “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom,” he said, along with a screengrab of a Blinkit cart containing a couple of vegetables and free coriander.

Details about minimum order value or vegetable quantity for the free coriander are not yet confirmed. “We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks”, Mr. Dhindsa said in his post.

Coriander is a popular herb used to enhance the flavour of Indian dishes. Ankit Sawant, an X user, had earlier described his mother’s reaction when she had to pay for coriander on Blinkit. He suggested that the app offer a bundle deal including free coriander with a certain amount of vegetables purchased.

Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit.@albinder - mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with certain amount of veggies. — Ankit Sawant (@SatanAtWink) May 15, 2024

“Mom almost fainted when she saw dhaniya wasn’t free on Blinkit,” the user had written on X.