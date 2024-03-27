Blast in J&K’s Poonch: Two suspects detained for questioning

March 27, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Poonch/Jammu

Two suspects were detained in connection with a blast in the vicinity of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday, March 17, 2024.

The blast triggered by a handmade crude substance took place in a lane adjacent to a religious place in the vicinity of the district hospital in Poonch town late Tuesday night, causing panic among locals.

“We have received information of a suspected small intensity explosion-like sound from an area near Poonch hospital. Necessary investigation into the matter has been set into motion to ascertain the exact nature of the blast,” a police spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the blast was apparently caused by a handmade crude substance.

Officials said two suspected persons were detained for questioning in connection with the explosion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.