Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh: two STF personnel injured in Bijapur

The incident took place on July 27 night in Tarrem area when a joint team of security personnel was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation in forests on the tri-junction of Bijapur-Sukma-Dantewada districts

Updated - July 18, 2024 08:58 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 08:56 am IST - Bijapur (Chhattisgarh)

PTI
A helicopter being used to take an injured security personnel for treatment after an encounter with Naxals on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

A helicopter being used to take an injured security personnel for treatment after an encounter with Naxals on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed and four others injured after Naxalites denoted an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Tarrem area when a joint team of security personnel was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation in forests on the tri-junction of Bijapur-Sukma-Dantewada districts, a police official here said.

Personnel belonging to the STF, District Reserve Guard - both units of state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA were involved in the operation launched on Tuesday based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites belonging to its Darbha and west Bastar divisions and military company no. 2, he said.

Two STF constables -- Bharat Sahu, resident of Raipur, and Satyer Singh Kange, of Narayanpur district -- were killed in the blast triggered by Naxalites while four other personnel sustained injuries," he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the area after the incident and the injured personnel were evacuated for treatment, he added.

terrorism (crime) / national security / armed Forces / Chhattisgarh

