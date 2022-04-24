Blast heard on Jammu outskirts; may be meteorite, say police

A Border Security force (BSF) jawan stands guard near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming rally at Palli village of Samba district on April 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 24, 2022 10:57 IST

Suspected blast in Jammu village ahead of PM Modi’s first major Jammu and Kashmir visit