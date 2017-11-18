Black flags shown to Yogi Adityanath in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while he was addressing an election meeting in Meerut on Saturday, was shown black flags by some protesters who were thrashed by BJP workers and later detained by the police.

Mr. Adityanath reached Meerut as part of his election campaign for the municipal body polls. But his speech was disrupted by protesters who raised slogans against him and waved black flags. Local BJP workers caught hold of them and thrashed them. Later, the protesters were dragged out of the venue and handed over to the police.

During his address, the Chief Minister said his government had maintained law and order in the state during the past six months.

“It is the same state and the set of officers. But there is rule of law today in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier people were leaving the state due to fear of criminals and the deteriorating law and order situation, but today criminals are leaving the state due to fear of law,” Mr. Adityanath told the gathering.

“Our government took action against illegal slaughter houses in just 24 hours [of coming to power]. We will deal sternly with those who break the law. And I want to emphasise that if criminals dare to break the law, either they will be behind bars or will meet Yamraj (Hindu god of death),” he said.