BKU (Ugrahan) says its foreign donation details have been sought

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), one of the largest farmer unions in Punjab, said details have been sought by the government through a bank about its foreign donations.
BKU (U) general secretary Sukhdev Singh said that it was another attempt by the government to target farmers who are agitating against their laws. “A bank official informed me that he has received an email from the Forex department seeking registration details in respect of donations being received from abroad,” said Mr. Sukhdev.
Mr. Sukhdev said the timing of such an email raises suspicion about the motive. “It’s all being done on behalf of the Central government, which is hell bent on demolishing the ongoing agitation. We will consult a chartered accountant or an advocate and reply accordingly. So far, in the past two months we have received close to ₹8 Lakh from within and outside the country,” he said.
“As per RBI guidelines, permission has to be taken if funds are being received as donation from abroad. We have informed the account holder to seek the required permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. At present the account holder does not have the necessary permission,” a bank official at Punjab and Sindh bank in Punjab’s Moga district, requesting anonymity, told The Hindu.
