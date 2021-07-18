BKU denies media report on participation in U.P. polls

Ghaziabad

Organisation apolitical but goal is to uproot the ruling arrogant government, it says

The Bhartiya Kisan Union on Sunday denied media reports that suggested the organisation could participate in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. “The report published in a leading Hindi newspaper was misleading and mischievous,” said Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge, BKU. He said BKU president Naresh Tikait has repeatedly said the outfit was apolitical and would continue to be so.

Addressing a panchayat in Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, Mr Tikait said, “The Congress was also keen on bringing the farm laws we are protesting against. However, at present, our goal should be to uproot the ruling arrogant government which has not been listening to us for the last eight months.”

Mr Tikait said the organisation didn’t appeal to vote for any particular party but farmers should elect candidates who would resign from their parties and join the movement if farmers’ interests are not taken care of.

Mr. Malik said the BKU would send five members every day from July 22 as part of the 200-member contingent of the Samyukt Morcha to protest in front of Parliament. “They will be selected after due care. Identity cards are being issued to them on the basis of their Aadhaar cards. They will have one leader who would be responsible for the behaviour of the team,” he said.