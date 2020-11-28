National

BKU breaks barriers at Delhi-Ghaziabad border, enters Delhi

Farmers shouting slogans during a protest against the newly passed farm Bills at Singhu border near Delhi.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hundreds of farmers of Bhartiya Kisan Union broke barriers at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border and entered Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Despite heavy security presence, the Ghaziabad Police allowed them to proceed towards Delhi. The Delhi Police had given them permission to go to the Burari ground but the farmers wanted to go to Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the breaking of barriers was "symbolic". He said the farmers would decide their next strategy at the Ghazipur border. Sources said the farmers could spend the night at the border.

The protest led to a traffic jam at the busy intersection between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

