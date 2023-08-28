BJP’s social media cells in U.P. told to expand reach, highlight welfare policies

August 28, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

The BJP’ Uttar Pradesh unit organised a workshop on Sunday for district heads and State-level social media workers at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. They are pushing for better utilisation of the party’s social media platforms to reach more supporters. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary attended the workshop apart from State general secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh.

The workshop discussed effectively highlighting the welfare policies and schemes of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Party leaders called for constant fact-checking and answering of questions raised on social media platforms. Suggestions were sought from workshop participants on better utilisation of the party’s social media platforms. The State president Mr. Chaudhary stressed better coordination and added it is necessary to spread awareness among common people about the double engine BJP government.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the start of the meeting, participants heard the 104th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.