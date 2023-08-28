ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s social media cells in U.P. told to expand reach, highlight welfare policies

August 28, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’ Uttar Pradesh unit organised a workshop on Sunday for district heads and State-level social media workers at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. They are pushing for better utilisation of the party’s social media platforms to reach more supporters. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary attended the workshop apart from State general secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh.

The workshop discussed effectively highlighting the welfare policies and schemes of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Party leaders called for constant fact-checking and answering of questions raised on social media platforms. Suggestions were sought from workshop participants on better utilisation of the party’s social media platforms. The State president Mr. Chaudhary stressed better coordination and added it is necessary to spread awareness among common people about the double engine BJP government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the start of the meeting, participants heard the 104th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US