BJP’s SC Morcha to organise events to mark Constitution Day

24 November 2021 22:39 IST

20 big programmes will be conducted from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6 in U.P.

BJP’s SC Morcha will organise 20 big programmes covering nearly 150 Assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh, apart from several programmes in other States, to mark ‘Constitution Day’ from November 26 to December 6 (considered the death anniversary or ‘Maha Parinirvan Diwas’ of Constitution framer Dr. B.R. Ambedkar).

Sharing the details of the programmes, Lal Singh Arya, BJP’s SC Morcha president, said starting on November 26, the day the Constitution was adopted by India, ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Yatras’ will be organised by the party workers across the country in all districts. These programmes will conclude on December 6.

Addressing the press conference at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi, Mr. Arya said all district units of the party will organise programmes on Constitution Day in their respective offices. All these programmes will start by bowing in front of Constitution and B.R. Ambedkar, who drafted the Constitution, he said.

When asked about programmes organised in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Arya said 20 big programmes have been planned in Uttar Pradesh. And many of these programmes will be addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. These programmes will be spanned over 20 districts covering nearly 150 Assemblies.

Sources said special emphasis on these programmes will be on Dalit icon Ambedkar. His large size portraits will be used in the public rallies carried out by the BJP workers.