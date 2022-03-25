BJP’s Roopa Ganguly breaks into tears in Rajya Sabha on Birbhum killings

Trinamool Congress members troop into well of House to protest her emotional statement

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down while speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournment on Friday as Trinamool Congress members trooped into the well to protest BJP member Roopa Ganguly’s emotional statement where she demanded President’s rule in West Bengal after eight persons, including two children, were burnt to death in Birbhum district on March 22.

Ms. Ganguly broke down in tears as she mentioned the Rampurhat killings during Zero Hour in the House.

“Those killed were not mere numbers. Eight have been killed and four admitted in a hospital where there is no burns unit. The point is that they were burnt to death, illegal weapons are stored, no trust in police, when Anis Khan is killed, they only demand a CBI enquiry….within four days, 26 political murders have taken place [in West Bengal],” she said.

The autopsy report of those killed in Rampurhat showed that the victims were first beaten, locked in a room before being burnt to death, she stated.

‘Land of Dakshineshwar Maha Kali’

“First a deputy pradhan was killed, his name was Bhadu Sheikh... it led to mass killings. But who killed Bhadu Sheikh? No one knows. People are fleeing the area, the old and the children, everyone is leaving... it is not worth living anymore. West Bengal is a part of India... I want President’s rule in the State... I have a right to live... it cannot be a crime to be born in West Bengal. This is a land of Dakshineshwar Maha Kali,” Ms. Ganguly said fighting back her tears.

Trinamool members had a verbal spat with the treasury benches. Following this, they trooped into the well and continued to raise slogans against Ms. Ganguly’s statement.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for 15 minutes.