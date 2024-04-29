ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Meerut candidate’s cryptic post stirs social media storm

April 29, 2024 03:37 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - Ghaziabad

In a now-deleted post, BJP’s Meerut candidate rued believing a double-faced individual

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate Arun Govil goes through the election procedure before casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut, on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A cryptic social media post of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Meerut candidate Arun Govil created a buzz in political circles on Sunday morning when he wrote he was anguished for believing a double-faced person on his X handle. The post was later deleted but it piqued the interest of social media users as they wondered who he was referring to.

Written in Hindi, Mr Govil said, “When someone’s duplicitous character comes to light, one feels angry towards oneself as to how we trusted such an individual with closed eyes. Jai Shri Ram!”

Mr Govil, who left for Mumbai a day after the voting on Friday, neither responded to those who asked the name of the person he was referring to in the deleted post nor clarified the reason behind deleting it.

However, in the evening he posted another message wherein he thanked everybody for the support during the campaign and said that he had returned to Mumbai at the direction of the party and that the party was planning to send him elsewhere for canvassing.

Earlier, Ajay Rai, State Congress president had mocked Mr Govil’s quick departure from Meerut on social media. Mr. Govil is locked in a triangular contest with Sunita Verma of the Samajwadi Party and Devvrat Tyagi of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

