BJP’s lies strongest; PM yet to fulfil promises he made to come to power: Congress

December 31, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress, on the eve of the New Year on December 31, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to fulfil the promises that he made to people before coming to power.

The Opposition party also alleged that there was no accountability for the Union government in 2023 too.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on social media platform X said the BJP’s lies were the strongest. “Narendra Modiji, Today is the last day of 2023. By 2022, you had said, income of the farmers will be doubled, all Indians will get a house, electricity will be available throughout the day and night and the economy will touch five trillion dollars. Nothing of this has happened. But every Indian now knows that BJP’s lies are the strongest,” Mr. Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the decision of the government over the delay in conducting the Census. Responding to The Hindu’s report on the issue, Mr. Ramesh said: “The inordinate delay in conducting the decennial Census last due for 2021 raises several questions. It is not just related to the Covid pandemic. Undoubtedly there is something brewing,” he said on X.

In another post, the Congress said that Mr. Modi had held zero press conferences. “No accountability. Jumla politics. 2023 was no different, Modiji,” the party said.