National

BJP’s goal is to rid West Bengal of ‘environment of terror’, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters,in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters,in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Political violence flourising under Mamata govt, says the Union Home Minister during the party’s virtual ‘Jan Samvad’ rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged culture of political violence in the state.

He said though the BJP wants to expand its influence in the TMC-ruled state, its goal is to rid West Bengal of the “environment of terror”.

“Bengal is the only state in the entire country where the culture of political violence is flourishing,” he told the BJP’s virtual ‘Jan Samvad’ rally.

He said despite the BJP winning a staggering 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he held the 18 it won in the state dear.

The senior BJP leader assailed the West Bengal government for not joining the Ayushman Bharat health scheme for the poor.

Castigating Ms. Banerjee over her stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shah said the people of Bengal will reduce her to a “political refugee” because it.

The Union Home Minister lauded the Narendra Modi government for its bold steps in the aftermath of the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

“Nobody uttered a word when terrorists intruded and beheaded our soldiers with impunity when the UPA was in power.

Our surgical and air strikes sent out a strong message that we have zero tolerance to terrorism,” he said.

He accused the Trinamool Congress government of patronising corruption.

“There is corruption everywhere. It continued unabated even when the people of Bengal were reeling under the impact of cyclone Amphan,” he alleged.

Shah said Mamata Banerjee “insulted” migrants by calling ‘Shramik Special’ trains carrying them to Bengal during the lockdown “Corona Express”.

“These migrants will now ensure your exit from power,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 1:24:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjps-goal-is-to-rid-west-bengal-of-environment-of-terror-says-amit-shah/article31785463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY