ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s fake factory stands exposed, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says on the Sengol issue 

June 09, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - New Delhi

No Mountbatten, no Rajaji, no part in official transfer of power on August 14, 1947, he says, quoting interview of the head pontiff of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam

The Hindu Bureau

Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The claim that the Sengol (sceptre) was a symbol of transfer of power from the British to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has been exposed, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Friday and described the BJP as a “fake factory”.

Mr. Ramesh quoted an interview of the head pontiff of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, which appeared in The Hindu, in which he said that there was no clear documentary evidence that the sceptre was presented to Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, before being handed over to Nehru.  

“So the BJP’s ‘FakeFactory’ stands exposed today by none other than the revered head Swamigal of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam himself in The Hindu. No Mountbatten, no Rajaji, no part in official transfer of power on August 14, 1947. But yes, the majestic ‘Sengol’ was indeed presented to Nehru as I have been saying all along,” Mr. Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Sengol | Evidence thin on government’s claims about the sceptre

“Here are some more facts to nail the lies of today’s Raja and his drumbeaters,” he added, and referred to an advertisement on page 10 of The Hindu edition dated August 19,1947 that mentioned about the presentation of the ceremonial sceptre to Nehru at his residence at 10 p.m. on August 14, 1947.

 “It was clearly an initiative of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam itself. In the photo, the famed Nagaswaram virtuoso TN Rajaratnam Pillai is marked #5. Here is what is said on him in an article on a website of the Union Ministry of Culture: When India attained independence Rajaratnam was sent to Delhi by the Pandarasannadhi of the Tiruvaduturai Matam to present on his behalf a mace of solid gold senkol (symbol of righteous administration). Rajaratnam was thrilled by this proud privilege. It was Dr. P Subbaroyan who introduced him to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to whom Rajaratnam played the Nagaswaram before handing over the mace,” Mr. Ramesh said. 

“There is no mention of Mountbatten or even Rajaji. Rajaratnam Pillai is himself the subject of a fascinating new biography by an eminent Japanese ethnomusicologist in which the August 14 1947 episode is mentioned,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US