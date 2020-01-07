BJP’s dial-in number receives 52.7 lakh calls

The dial-in number, launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to garner support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), had received 52.7 lakh calls till 7 p.m. Monday.

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the number, 8866288662, had received missed calls from 52.7 lakh unique numbers. “These calls were received within two days of the number being launched,” he said.

The party has also started a door-to-door campaign to spread awareness of the CAA.

The CAA allows citizenship on basis of religion to undocumented non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.