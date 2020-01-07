BJP’s dial-in number receives 52.7 lakh calls

The dial-in number, launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to garner support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), had received 52.7 lakh calls till 7 p.m. Monday.
BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the number, 8866288662, had received missed calls from 52.7 lakh unique numbers. “These calls were received within two days of the number being launched,” he said.
The party has also started a door-to-door campaign to spread awareness of the CAA.
The CAA allows citizenship on basis of religion to undocumented non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.