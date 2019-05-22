BJP’s Delhi unit orders 350kg of sweets

The Delhi unit of the BJP has ordered sweets -- laddoo and barfi -- weighting 350 kg, expecting a victory in the general election, counting for which will be held on Thursday.

“The weight of the laddoos has been kept at 350 kg in line with Mission 350, our aim to win 350 seats. We will also officially kick-start the campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections from Thursday,” said a party source.

Even as preparations were being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation between 6 and 7 pm, over 50,000 BJP supporters been invited to the capital from across the country and especially the National Capital Region to be a part of what the party intends as the “beginning of a series of victory laps in the city”, according to the source.

According to a party leader, BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari would preside over a “mini-celebration” at the party’s Delhi headquarters before proceeding on a victory lap to its national headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

“Mr. Tiwari will first preside over a cake-cutting ceremony at the state unit office -- he will cut one of the 10 laddoo cakes weighing 10 kg each -- before proceeding to the national headquarters on DDU Marg on a Modi Rath to present the remaining nine laddoos to the party’s senior leadership for celebrations there,” said another leader.

Party supporters had been asked to assemble at the DDU Marg headquarters by 4 pm.

Sources said the party was planning a victory lap in each of the seven Parliamentary constituencies in the Capital every day after Thursday.

“Supporters, especially those from outside the city, have been requested to ensure that they do not get provoked by members from other political parties so as to ensure that no law and order issues mar the celebrations,” a party leader added.