BJP’s conception of the UCC includes tribal exceptionalism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the 78th Independence Day Celebration on August 15, 2024.
| Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging of the issue of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), albeit now termed a “secular civil code”, may be seen as his attempt at trying to complete the third big core issue of the Sangh Parivar after the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370, but even within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this move will not be without complications.
The Modi government has, in the past, asked the Law Commission to undertake a study of the feasibility of a UCC, and made all the appropriate noises over its desire to implement the measure. Politically, however, it faced the issue of a tribal exceptionalism, pushed not just by States ruled by the BJP but the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a whole.
When the issue of the UCC came before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on law and justice, it was late BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who declared that the UCC should not be applicable to tribal communities, which should be kept out of its purview, respecting the Fifth and Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Even Uttarakhand, the second Indian State to implement a UCC, and a State that has 3-4% Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, has kept tribal communities out of the purview of its UCC law.
Artists perform at the celebrations marking the country's 78th Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on August 15, 2024.
General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava delivered independence day address at Rail Soudha in Hubballi, Karnataka on August 15, 2024.
Students and Youth group hold a giant National Flag as they participate in a rally during Independence Day celebrations at East Marredpally in Secunderabad on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
Team 'Shwet Ashwa' from the Corps of military Police perform a Motor Cycle Display, during the Independence day celebration 2024, at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru on August 15, 2024.
Tri- Colour baloons during 78th Independence Day Celebration, at Chhatrasal Stadium, in Delhi on Thursday
A youth dressed as Spider Man enjoying Independence Day celebration at VIP Road in Bhopal on Thursday.
'Malkhamb' skills displayed by the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belagavi, during the Independence day celebration 2024, at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru on August 15, 2024.
A little girl quenches her thirst at a borewell, painted in Tricolour, by autorickshaw drivers union, at Akkayyapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam on August 15, 2023.
Tirunelveli district collector K.P. Karthikeyan is accepting the guard of honour at the Independence day celebration held in Tirunelveli on Thursday.
Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha hoists the national flag during celebrations marking the country’s 78th Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on August 15, 2024.
Nilgiris police bomb squad dog performing at the Independence day celebrations at Government Arts College ground in Udhagamandalam on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
I-Day celebrations at Khanapara Veterinary Playground in Guwahati, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the national flag.
Central Industrial Security Force personnel displaying their skills during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday.
Students of Anjuman Islam College click a selfie after the Independence Day Parade in their school premises on Thursday.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspecting parade during Independence Day celebration at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Thursday.
Flag Hoisting ceremony by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others at AICC Headquarters in Delhi on August 15, 2024.
Children with Indian Flags enjoy at Marine Drive on 78th Independence Day.
Justice R. Subramanian, Administrative Judge, paying tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday.
School children performing a dance during cultural programme on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at Town Hall, in Mangaluru on August 15, 2024.
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and his wife Reshma Arif with the children of Cotton Hill School who sang patriotic songs at the Kerala Raj Bhavan on Thursday as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
Students performing cultural programs at the Independence day celebrations held in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
Students performing the cultural programme on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations at VOC Park grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
M.B. Rajesh Minister for Self Governments and Excise rise the national flag and takes the salute at the Independence Day Parade held at the Kottamaidan ground in Palakkad on Thursday.
Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gehlot addressing during 78th Independence day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium on Thursday.
A supporter of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) waves National flag during celebrations to mark Independence Day at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on August 15, 2024.
Krishnagiri Collector K.M. Sarayu hoisted the Tricolor and accepted the guard of honour in the presence of the Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai at the district stadium complex.15 August 2024.
District Collector G.Lakshmipathy and Superintendent of Police Albert John along with officials students participate in the 78th Independance Day celebration in Thoothukudi on Thursday (August 15, 2024)
District Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi salute the National flag and reviewing the parade on the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Nethaji stadium in Vellore on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
School students with a tricolour national flag arriving the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium to perform cultural during the Independence Day Celebrations in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan hoists the National Flag during Independence day parade at Central stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on August 15, 2024.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu participated 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Indhira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday (August 15, 2024)
BMC Headquarters building Lit Up in Tri Colour lights on the eve of Independence Day in Mumbai.
1/3
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an interview to The Hindu in May this year, had justified keeping tribal communities out of the UCC. “Tribals have certain historical customs, traditions, and we need to protect them. These are not because of certain scriptures but a traditional way of living. We need to respect them and it cannot be compared with certain religious rituals that are not fundamental to that religion,” he had said.
In fact, during the second term of the Narendra Modi government, BJP-ruled States were being encouraged to implement a State-wise UCC, with Uttarakhand being the first off the block, and other States, inlcuding Gujarat and Assam, declaring that they were exploring ways and means to come up with a State-specific UCC.
The BJP mentioned the UCC as a major part of its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and Mr. Modi’s declared intention for a “secular civil code” is seen as a signal to his party that he is still holding the line on that.