BJP’s attachment to Ayodhya is not emotional, but land and profit-related greed, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Ayodhya has become a victim of BJP bargaining and profiteering

Updated - August 30, 2024 10:27 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 09:37 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
SP president Akhilesh Yadav. File

SP president Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the likelihood that the circle rate of land in Ayodhya will increase, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bought the land at a low price in the temple town and arranged to increase the rates when it was time to sell. He added that the land of Ayodhya itself has become a victim of the BJP’s bargaining and profiteering.

“In Ayodhya, BJP leaders bought land for their own people at a low price and when the time came to sell it, the BJP government made arrangements to increase the circle rate. The land of Ayodhya has become a victim of BJP bargaining and profiteering. The people of Ayodhya had already known that BJP does not have an emotional attachment to Ayodhya but a ‘land-related’ and ‘profit-related’ greed,” Mr. Yadav said. 

Uttar Pradesh government removed Yadav, Muslim officers from bypoll seats, alleges Samajwadi Party

He alleged that when the farmers of Ayodhya demanded increasing circle rate, the government didn’t paid heed to it but when the BJP people brought land at cheap rates, they increased the circle rate. “When the BJP’s greed did not spare Ayodhya, it is needless to say what they would be doing to the rest of the country. There is loot everywhere under the BJP government. When the poor and farmers in Ayodhya were demanding compensation by increasing the circle rate, the government did not do so. But when the BJP members and businessmen bought the land at cheap rates, the government increased the circle rate to give them more profit. The BJP government is anti-poor and anti-farmer,” the SP leader alleged. 

