BJP worker dies in police custody in Bengal, party alleges custodial torture

‘We cannot even imagine this kind of police atrocities,” says State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

A Bharatiya Janata Party supporter has died in police custody at Raiganj in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district. The State BJP leadership on Thursday alleged that the custodial torture led to the death of Anup Kumar Roy, 24.

“We cannot even imagine this kind of police atrocities. Where is the law and order of West Bengal sliding to,” State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. Mr. Ghosh, who called the party workers to launch a protest against the death, said the manner in which the BJP worker was summoned to the police station and the way the police hurriedly carried out a post-mortem was all “illegal.”

Robbery case

Superintendent of Police, Uttar Dinajpur, Sumit Kumar, said the deceased was summoned to the police station for questioning in a robbery case on Wednesday. “Suddenly he became unconscious and when he was taken to hospital doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem was done which revealed that the death was due to brain haemorrhage,” Mr. Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased has written to the police seeking a “re-postmortem.” “I have strong doubt that post-mortem has not been done lawfully and we are not ready to accept the illegally prepared report,” Gita Roy said in a letter addressed to the SP.

The State BJP, from its official Twitter handle, described it as a “cold blooded murder” and raised the question on why was a “post-mortem done hurriedly at night within three hours of death.”

Bombs hurled

Meanwhile, in another incident, crude bombs were hurled near the residence of Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted videos of the violence, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in “vendetta politics.”