BJP will win more seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls than in 2019: Tejasvi Surya

June 07, 2023 05:32 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Meerut (UP)

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya claimed on June 6 that the BJP will get more seats in next year's Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2019 general election.

He also said the "double-engine" government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed the face of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a BJYM convention in Meerut, Mr. Surya said, "The BJP will get more seats in the 2024 polls than in 2019 and [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji will score a hat-trick for a third innings."

The member of Parliament from Bangalore South also alleged that before 2014, when the Modi Government came to power, there was a misrule in the country, adding that nine years of the Modi Government have proved to be more effective than the 70 previous years. People's welfare is the topmost priority of this government, he said.

Mr. Surya said the "double-engine" government has changed the face of Uttar Pradesh, adding that thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the law-and-order scenario of the State has also improved.

"Double engine" is a term often used by BJP leaders to refer to the saffron party being in power at the Centre as well as in a State.

Mr. Surya said under Mr. Modi's leadership, India has got respect at the global stage, which is only increasing.

The Prime Minister is trying to take the country to new heights, he added.

