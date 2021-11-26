BJP whip for RS MPs on attendance

New Delhi

The government has listed 26 bills, including the repeal of the farm laws, to be taken up during the session

The BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House on the very first day of the upcoming Winter Session as very important businesses will be taken up for discussion.

The government has listed 26 bills, including the repeal of the farm laws, to be taken up during the session. The BJP’s chief whip in the Upper House Shiv Pratap Shukla issued the whip saying, “All BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021.”

“All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday, November 29 and support the Government's stand,” it stated.