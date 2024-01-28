January 28, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Patna

With fast paced developments taking place in Bihar politics amid growing buzz that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may resign from his post on Sunday to join hands again with the BJP to form the NDA government in the State, BJP leaders and legislators met twice on Saturday to end on a parting note that they would meet again on Sunday morning to discuss “certain things” with the upcoming ruling partner Janata Dal (United).

BJP insiders told The Hindu after party leaders and legislators met at the State party headquarters in Patna that they would meet again on Sunday. The party leaders, though, were reluctant to speak on details of the meeting to media persons but sources in the party said an agreement between the BJP and the JD(U) had been reached for two Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP quota to take oath along with Mr. Kumar.

Name of one Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi is said to be final, but the second name oscillates between Sushil Kumar Modi and Tarkishore Prasad, said a senior party leader preferring anonymity. “We also need certain guarantees from Mr. Kumar on some issues”, added the leader. Ms. Devi and Mr. Prasad were Deputy Chief Ministers in the previous NDA government. Senior State leader and party’s Rajya Sabha member Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi too was, earlier, Deputy Chief Minister in the NDA government and he is considered close to Mr. Kumar.

Shah may visit Patna

“We are meeting again tomorrow [Sunday] morning at 9 a.m.”, senior BJP leader and party MP from Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, said. It is said that Union Home Minister and party leader Amit Shah along with BJP president J.P. Nadda too are likely to come to Patna on Sunday to discuss “certain things” with Mr. Kumar directly. “The party this time wants to move very very cautiously with Nitish in view of his previous track record of sudden turnarounds”, a State party leader who was present in the meeting on Saturday told The Hindu, requesting anonymity. The BJP has also demanded the post of Speaker from Mr. Kumar. In the previous NDA government, senior party leader Vijay Kumar Sinha was the Speaker of the Assembly.

The first meeting of senior State BJP leaders was held at a hotel in Patna while the second meeting of party leaders and legislators was held at the State party headquarters on Beerchand Patel road in Patna. The second meeting went on for over two hours while, the first one got over in an hour.

Also read | Kharge hasn’t got through to Nitish so far, says Congress

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, after meeting four of his party legislators, asserted he would remain with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the day, it was said RJD chief Lalu Prasad and later, top Congress leaders from Delhi too have spoken to Mr. Manjhi soliciting his support for Mahagathbandhan.

