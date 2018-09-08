Amit Shah to lead BJP into Lok Sabha poll

BJP president Amit Shah kick-started the two-day party national executive here on Saturday with an aggressive pep talk, while lauding Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his handling of the arrests of civil rights activists, termed “Urban Naxals” by the party.

Party polls deferred

Unveiling the slogan ‘Ajeya BJP’ (victorious BJP), Mr. Shah urged partymen to work for victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, where he will be leading the party, as organisational polls have been suspended till the general election is over.

Mr. Shah urged partymen to work for a bigger victory than 2014, saying that while the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was working towards “making India,” the Opposition was busy supporting “breaking India” forces. Five activists had been arrested by the Maharashtra police alleging involvement in instigating violence during the Bhima-Koregaon commemoration event earlier this year.

Briefing the press after Mr. Shah’s speech at the closed-door meeting, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Prime Minister Modi and the BJP have been hard at work with ‘making India,’ but the Congress was busy with ‘breaking India’,” quoting Mr. Shah. “He also commended Mr. Fadnavis, who was present at the meeting, for standing steadfast on this issue,” she added.

Committed to citizens’ register

Mr. Shah said the party was committed to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam.

Briefing the media after Mr Shah’s opening address at the party’s two-day national executive meeting in New Delhi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Mr Shah had made a reference to the NRC on at least nine occasions at party executives in the past.

“The party is also committed to preventing further illegal intrusions into the country and the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (which envisages citizenship rights for Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains etc. fleeing religious persecution from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh),” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Senior BJP Leader L.K. Advani and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the BJP National Executive Meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

A resolution condoling the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also passed with an acknowledgement of his contributions in various fields.

Mr. Shah accused the Opposition of spreading a misinformation campaign against the BJP on its policies regarding Dalits and backward classes. The Modi government not only commenced the building of the panch teerth or locations important to Constitution framer B.R. Ambedkar’s life, but also brought in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the OBC Act that accorded constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, he said.

Ms. Sitharaman also said Mr. Shah responded to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s critical remarks about the government made at a book release on Friday, by saying that “Dr. Manmohan Singh is a Prime Minister who follows his party, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads his party.”

On no-trust vote

According to Ms. Sitharaman, the BJP president also referred to the no-confidence motion faced by the government in the monsoon session of Parliament.

“For a ‘no-confidence motion’ to be moved, one of two conditions have to be fulfilled — either the government has to be in danger of losing its majority or there should be widespread agitation on the streets against the government. Neither of these conditions applied, but the government faced the motion and trounced it,” Ms. Sitharaman quoted Mr. Shah as saying.