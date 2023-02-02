HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP using money from LIC, nationalised banks to benefit some leaders: Mamata

The Trinamool Congress supremo lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the Union budget.

February 02, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Bardhaman (WB)

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at supporters as she leaves for Bardhaman to attend a public meeting, in Birbhum on Feb. 2, 2023.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at supporters as she leaves for Bardhaman to attend a public meeting, in Birbhum on Feb. 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP was using people’s money deposited with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and nationalised banks to benefit some of its party leaders.

Speaking at a function in Purba Bardhaman district, the Trinamool Congress supremo lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the Union budget, saying that the share market witnessed a massive crash following the presentation of the budget on Wednesday.

"The share market witnessed a massive crash after the Union budget was presented… Telephone calls were made to some people asking them to pump in several thousand crores of rupees,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Describing the Union budget as "full of lies", Ms. Banerjee said the Centre was making tall claims with an eye on the 2024 general elections.

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.