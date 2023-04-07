BJP trying to defame, divert as it is rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra’s narrative: Congress

April 07, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rahul Gandhi created a powerful new national narrative through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, so a “rattled” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to “derail, distort, defame and divert” from that narrative, the Congress alleged on Friday.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter that growing economic inequality was one of the three important issues raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Claiming that the main reason for this is skyrocketing inflation, he shared a price chart of essential commodities such as flour, milk, ghee and mustard oil, and showed how every commodity has seen a 100% jump in retail prices between 2013 and 2023. Mr. Ramesh also urged people to look at the way in which household budgets have been affected in the last 10 years.

‘Transformational narrative’

“Rahul Gandhi created a powerful new national narrative through Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was truly transformational. A rattled BJP has been trying to derail, distort, defame and divert from that narrative. Sadly some high, supposedly neutral authorities are also engaging in this 4D assault,” he said in another tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party also credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) and Mr. Gandhi with being the driving force behind the Rigjht to Health Bill that the Ashok Gehlot-led government passed in Rajasthan, calling it the ‘Rajasthan model’ for healthcare.

“We are extremely proud that @INCIndia governed Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to guarantee ‘Right to Health’. Key schemes like ‘Chiranjeevi Yojana’ in Rajasthan & ‘Mukhyamantri Haat-Bazaar Clinic Yojana’ in Chhattisgarh have immensely benefitted people,” tweeted Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Free medical treatment

Addressing a joint press conference with spokesperson Pawan Khera at the All India Congress Committee headquarters on the occasion of World Health Day, Rajasthan Health Minister Prasadi Lal Meena said that every person in the State would now be entitled to free treatment, including hospitalisation in private hospitals.

“When Rahul Gandhi ji had come to Dausa during BJY, he asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji, ‘what will be your next step’. Ashok ji replied that it will be Right to Health,” Mr. Meena said. “Very soon, once the bill is cleared by the Governor, rules will be framed and Rajasthan will be the first State in the country that will give free medicines and free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh for its 8 crore people,” he added.