ADVERTISEMENT

BJP trying to create hurdles for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says Congress

January 10, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - New Delhi

They may be scared of the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra, say Congress leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in conversation with party general secretary in-charge (organisation) KC Venugopal during a meeting with the party’s Frontal Organisation, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on January 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on January 10 accused the BJP of trying to create hurdles for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that the Rahul Gandhi-led march would begin on January 14 from Manipur’s capital Imphal.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and communications chief Jairam Ramesh said the BJP government in Manipur had denied permission for starting the yatra from the Palace Grounds in Imphal. “They are scared of this yatra, maybe,” Mr. Venugopal said.

However, the Manipur government, in an order issued later in the day, said it had approved the venue for starting the yatra with “limited participants”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the press conference, Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Ramesh released a pamphlet on the purpose and motto of the yatra. They also launched a website, www.bharatjodonyayatra.com, where people can register for the yatra. The party also launched the ‘Nyay Yodhas’ campaign that will allow people to become volunteers for the yatra by giving a missed call on a phone number.

‘Expose BJP’s lies’

Earlier, party president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with leaders of all frontal organisations on the Lok Sabha election and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He exhorted young party workers to increase their connect with the people and effectively use social media platforms to communicate the party ideology and “expose the BJP’s falsehood”.

Mr. Kharge stressed the need to maintain discipline and decency and not make “any such comment which may spoil the atmosphere”. “We have to fight public issues by keeping our ideology at the forefront. We will fight and win,” Mr. Kharge said at the meeting and asked its participants to make the Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra a success.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US