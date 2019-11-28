BJP tried to subvert democracy in Maharashtra, says Sonia Gandhi

Breaking her silence over the developments relating to government formation in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday alleged that “the Governor acted under instructions from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in a shameless attempt to subvert democracy” and asserted that the three party alliance would defeat the BJP’s “sordid manipulations”.

In a combative speech to the Congress Parliamentary Party, Ms. Gandhi attacked the Centre over its Kashmir policy, handling of the economy and accused the ruling party of resorting to ‘divisive politics’ to divert attention from livelihood issues.

“The Governor behaved in an unprecedented and most reprehensible manner. There is no doubt that he acted under the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The BJP’s prepoll alliance did not hold because of its own arrogance and overconfidence,” Ms. Gandhi said.

“Every effort was made to blatantly sabotage the three-party alliance government formation, but we appealed to the Supreme Court and the Modi government was totally exposed,” she added.

The Congress chief alleged that the BJP-led government is “bankrupt of decency and clueless on how to manage the grave problems facing the country”. “The economic crisis is deepening by the day. Growth is declining, unemployment is growing, and investment is not happening. There is worsening distress among farmers, traders and small and medium businesses. Consumption, especially in rural areas, is falling. Exports are declining. And prices of essential food commodities are rising, causing hardship to households,” she asserted.

“Instead of tackling the problem, the Modi government is busy fudging statistics or, indeed, not publishing them at all!”

Divestment

The Congress chief expressed concern over the moves for disinvestment in public sector units and the fate of the thousands of workers who work in those units, as well the fragile condition of the banking system.

“Lakhs upon lakhs of salaried and ordinary families are worried about their deposits in banks,” she said.

Ms. Gandhi also attacked the government on the now deferred RCEP trade agreement, the call for a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the dilution of Article 370.

“Three months ago, democracy was again subverted when article 370 was erased (diluted) under the blatantly false promise of a new beginning in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. But the ground realities are completely different from the fictitious images conjured up by the Modi-Shah government,” she asserted.