BJP tried to steal the people’s mandate in Jharkhand using central agencies instructed by the PM: Rahul Gandhi

February 03, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - RANCHI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 3 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an attempt to topple the Jharkhand government.

“Injustice has been done to the government of Jharkhand,” Mr. Gandhi said, speaking at Godda in Jharkhand during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. “The people of this State elected a Congress-supported government but Narendra Modi ji used ED, CBI and Income Tax department, giving them instructions to act against all those who opposed them. The BJP tried to steal the government elected by the people of Jharkhand. However, the Congress party stood firm with the people’s mandate and saved the government of Jharkhand,” he said, while accompanied by Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur in his open jeep.

Hemant Soren to vote

He added that the Congress party and other alliance partners of the INDIA bloc are fighting against the ideology of the BJP across the country, asserting that none of them were scared of investigative agencies. His remarks come against the backdrop of a political crisis in Jharkhand triggered by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s arrest in connection with an alleged money laundering scam. Mr. Soren is currently in the ED’s custody.

On February 3, a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court allowed Mr. Hemant Soren to participate in the new government’s trust vote in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on February 5. To win the vote, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led ruling alliance needs 41 MLAs; their support letter submitted to the Governor had included the signatures of 43 MLAs.

‘BJP spreading hatred, injustice’

In Godda, Mr. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP was spreading hatred in the society and forcing people to fight with each other in the name of caste and religion. “They [BJP] are provoking tribals to fight with non-tribals. However, I have come to Jharkhand to unite the people, I have come here to open mohabbat ki dukan in Jharkhand. Social and economic injustice is being done to the people belonging to the marginalised class. Injustice is also being done to youths, women and farmers,” Mr. Gandhi said. He added that, due to pressure from the Congress party, the BJP-led Union government had had to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Mr. Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will pass through 13 districts of Jharkhand in eight days in two phases. When the yatra entered Jharkhand from West Bengal on Friday, the new Jharkhand CM Champai Soren welcomed the Congress leader in Pakur, and also shared the stage with him. Having reached Godda on Saturday, the yatra proceeded to Deoghar, where Mr. Gandhi visited the famous Baba Baidyanath Dham dedicated to Lord Shiva and offered prayers.

While addressing the media in Deoghar, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Mr. Hemant Soren had been working for the people of Jharkhand by bringing pro-people schemes. “A Scheduled Tribe leader who was dedicated to the people of Jharkhand was harassed with a well-planned conspiracy. Attempts were made to dethrone the government by the BJP. However, we are proud to say that the coalition partners in the State did not allow them to succeed. This government will complete its five years term,” Mr. Ahmad said.

