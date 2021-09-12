BJP trampling on constitutional rights of people: Selja

Bid to impose RSS agenda, says Haryana Cong. president

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Saturday accused the central and State governments led by the Bharatiya Janta Party of attempting to impose the agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the country.

“Constitutional rights of the people are being crushed. Ever since the BJP government was formed, there has been a campaign to implement the RSS agenda, bypassing the Constitution. Even constitutional institutionslike the Election Commission, and investigation agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax department, are being used against the opponents to breach their fundamental rights,” she said, while addressing the induction ceremony of the party’s legal department here.

“ Lawyers have contributed to the freedom of the country in the past, and they have to come forward and contribute to protecting the Constitution today too, so that these institutions can be saved,” she said.

Ms. Selja said India ranks high in the world in terms of Internet ban. “The Internet has been banned about 32 times in the country so far this year. Due to the shutdown of Internet service, not only the common man, but the economic system of the country suffers too,” she alleged.

She alleged that under BJP’s regime, human rights groups have been under pressure, journalists and activists are being threatened and this has led to the loss of political and civil liberties in the country. “The degradation of freedom of expression, media and civil society has reached the forefront during the BJP’s regime and India is becoming an autocratic country,” she said.