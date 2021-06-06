BJP to train 1 lakh health volunteers to perform essential medical services

The leaders also deliberated on post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP general secretaries told reporters after a meeting.

At the conclusion of a two day brainstorming session called by BJP president J P Nadda alongside party general secretaries over the weekend, the party declared on Sunday that it would be undertaking to train one lakh health volunteers across the country to operate certain medical equipment and perform other medical services that did not require a medical degree. With this, the party hopes that the criticism of the party and governments headed by it during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could be blunted to a certain degree.



The leaders also deliberated on post-poll violence in West Bengal and said that all possible support would be given to party workers at the receiving end of the violence.



The meeting was held at Mr Nadda's residence and was attended by all the eight general secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and the presidents of its youth, farmers, women, OBC, SC, ST and minority wings. .



After the meeting, Mr Nadda, Mr Santhosh and the general secretaries of the party went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.



Giving details of the meeting, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said a report was presented to Mr Nadda on the relief work carried out by the party amid the pandemic.



“It was decided that the party will train one lakh health volunteers across the country, including imparting technical knowledge, to operate ventilator and other essential medical devices,” he added.



The Scheduled Tribe (ST) wing of the party was asked to focus on promoting the Centre's Vandhan Yojana for tribals. Similarly, the kisan morcha will facilitate the training of farmers at the farmers producers organisations (FPOs) across the country and the women's wing will promote the “Poshan Abhiyan” among women, which aims to achieve a malnutrition-free India, Mr Yadav said.



Talking about the BJP's performance in the recently-held Assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory, Mr Yadav said that the party had strengthened its position in West Bengal and also got four seats in Tamil Nadu.



On post-poll violence in West Bengal, he said reports of political violence have been coming from the state on a regular basis and underlined that the party was firmly standing with the people of Bengal.



The party maintained a studied silence on any discussions held on upcoming polls in 2022, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.