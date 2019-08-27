BJP to start awareness drive on Kashmir

The BJP on Monday announced a month-long outreach programme across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir, to make people aware of the importance of the Centre’s decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

From September 1 to 30, Union Ministers, MPs, Chief Ministers and State leaders of the BJP would hold public awareness events in 370 places in the country and large-scale events in 35 cities, BJP leaders and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Sekhawat said at a press conference here.

Of the places selected for these outreach programmes, nine were in Jammu and Kashmir. They include Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore in Kashmir, which has faced a communications shutdown since August 5.

Asked why the party felt the need for such a programme, Mr. Sekhawat said there was a need to make people understand the significance of the “historic move”. Asked if the restrictions in Kashmir would be lifted soon, Mr. Sekhawat said he expected that they would be.

Answering a question on Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, not being allowed to go to Srinagar, Mr. Pradhan said there were some “perennial trouble creators” who had “isolated themselves from the rest of the country” on the issue of Article 370. He said the decision was a “unique moment” in independent India’s history that had brought people together.

Several local leaders from Ladakh joined the BJP in the presence of the two Union Ministers and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.