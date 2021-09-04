National

BJP to mark PM’s birthday with public service programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo courtesy PIB  

The BJP will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 with a “service and dedication programme” from the day to October 7, party general secretary Arun Singh said on Friday.

In an internal letter, Mr. Singh said the programme had been approved by party president J.P. Nadda. Along with Mr. Modi’s 71st birthday, this year also marks the 20th anniversary of him becoming Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, he said.

The programme would include exhibitions on Mr. Modi’s life at all State and district offices of the party, a virtual exhibition on the NaMo app, distribution of fruits to the poor and at hospitals and sanitation drives. Party workers and office-bearers should visit COVID-19 vaccination centres to spread awareness and carry out acts of service as well as thank the Prime Minister, the letter said.


