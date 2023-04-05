ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to mark foundation day with launch of re-election campaign for 2024

April 05, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Prime Minister himself will address party leaders and workers virtually on Thursday.

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The BJP will be launching its campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election bid in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Thursday, the party’s foundation day with wall writing at 10.72 lakh spaces, with the slogan “Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar” (Modi government once again). Mr. Modi himself will address party leaders and workers virtually on Thursday.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh announced the programme as the party’s foundation day is on April 6, when in 1980, the erstwhile Jan Sangh which had become a part of the Janata Party post Emergency, broke away and established the BJP.

“Party members will write slogans ‘Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar’ and Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar’ (BJP government once again) on walls in over 10.72 lakh places after BJP national president J.P. Nadda launches the exercise from Delhi at noon on Thursday,” said Mr. Chugh.

He also briefed reporters on the details of the “social justice week” the party would observe from its foundation day to the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14. The BJP would observe nationwide programmes to commemorate Ambedkar, a freedom fighter, social reformer, economist, architect of India’s Constitution and an icon especially for Dalits. Party members would also mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule on April 11, Mr. Chugh said.

Hailing Mr. Modi for his government’s work for the poor and the country’s development, he said the Prime Minister’s address would be broadcast live at over 10 lakh places across the country.

