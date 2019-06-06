BJP to launch membership drive

The BJP, fresh from its victory in the Lok Sabha election, is embarking on a fresh membership drive in the coming months, with its State units being told to up their game.

The party undertook a similar campaign after the 2014 polls, and claimed to have enrolled 11 crore members through an aggressive drive then. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all State units not to sit on their laurels and get cracking on not just the membership drive but also to mark the death anniversary (June 23) of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who died in custody in Srinagar, in a big way. The day has been labelled Balidan Divas (Day of Sacrifice) by the BJP.

The Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh State units of the party may see organisational polls as their presidents, Nityanand Rai, Rao Saheb Danve and Mahendranath Pandey, respectively, have been made Ministers in the new government. There is also a question mark on whether Home Minister Amit Shah would be replaced as party chief after his own entry into the government.

Maharashtra will go to the polls later this year, which may be a reason to postpone the organisational elections there. Sources in the party remained tight-lipped on the prospects of organisational polls at the national level. Mr. Shah’s term, which had been extended in view of the Lok Sabha election, expires in January.

“The membership drive was fairly successful the last time around and two other programmes, Balidan Diwas and International Yoga Day on June 21st will be taken up in a big way this month,” said sources.