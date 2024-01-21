GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP to launch mass connect programme from February 4

The BJP has named its rural outreach as ‘Gaon Chalo’, with party president J P Nadda launching a workshop for its members

January 21, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda at the important BJP Election Management meeting at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda at the important BJP Election Management meeting at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP will run a mass connect programme between February 4 and 11, with its 30 lakh members expected to reach out to seven lakh rural polling booths and all urban booths during the period.

The BJP has named its rural outreach as ‘Gaon Chalo’, with party president J P Nadda launching a workshop for its members on Saturday.

He told them to spread the message about the numerous successes of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the last man, sources said.

BJP members from its 37 organisational states attended the programme, with its leaders saying that similar training exercises will be held in its 988 organisational districts and 16,188 ‘mandals’.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.