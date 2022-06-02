BJP to hold two-day national executive meet in Hyderabad in July

All top leaders, including Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP party president J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of the party-ruled States are expected to attend the meeting.

A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad where he roundly criticised dynastic parties without naming the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the BJP said that it would be holding its national executive meet in the city on July 2 and 3

This will be the first physical meeting of BJP's key decision-making body outside the national capital after a gap of five years. And it will be the third meeting in southern States after the party came to power in 2014.

All top leaders, including Mr. Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of the party-ruled States are expected to attend the meeting.

The Hyderabad meeting is being held at the time when the party is trying to make further inroads in the State, whereas the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led ruling TRS is also working on to cobble an alliance to challenge the saffron party at the national level.

The BJP had won only one seat in the 119-member Telangana Assembly in 2018, but the party managed to win byelections in Dubbaka and Huzurabad constituencies from the ruling TRS. The BJP also improved their numbers in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation council in 2020 by winning 48 seats, compared to the four in 2016.