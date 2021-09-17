BJP to hold service campaign on PM’s birthday

Mumbai

Youth Congress to mark ‘National Unemployment Day’

While the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to celebrate a service and dedication campaign on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, the youth Congress will celebrate the day as ‘National Unemployment Day’ to highlight the rising joblessness among the youngsters in the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi mobilised various central government schemes for the welfare of the people in the country. Hence the campaign will focus on providing service to the people,” chief of the campaign, Raj Purohit said. It will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

The campaign will include distributing artificial limbs and equipments to physically disabled people, fruits to various poor settlements, orphanages, hospitals and old age homes in every district, holding medical camps at district/mandal level, distributing ration kits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, blood donation camps, sanitation programmes in all the mandals and plastic elimination campaigns will be implemented. Apart from these, various other seva programmes will also be organised.

On the other hand youth Congress will be celebrating the National Unemployment Day by organising protests throughout the State. “The Modi government destroyed the lives and dreams of the youth of this country. Unemployment rate has reached the highest ever. The State unit of the youth Congress’ protests will be our gifts to the PM,” said Satyajit Tambe, State president of the youth Congress.

Mr. Tambe said that the central government’s economic policies have completely failed in creating employment opportunities. “These policies are resulting in closure of businesses and industries, increasing unemployment. Therefore we will be protesting at the district as well as tehsil levels across the State,” he added.