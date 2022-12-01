BJP to hold massive meeting as campaign winds down in Gujarat, Delhi

December 01, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

With campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll coming to an end, BJP National President J.P. Nadda has called a massive meeting of all national office bearers, State in-charges, State unit presidents and and general secretaries of organisation of all States in New Delhi on December 5 and 6. The move has prompted speculation that some organisational changes may also be in the offing after the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to join the meeting by video conference.

While the agenda of the meeting is booth management and page management committees, with the review of the programme of the Lok Sabha constituency tours that Union Ministers have been sent on, social media coordination, the G-20 meet as well as social participation in the meeting and other programmatic and organisational meetings, the size of the meeting is significant.

Mr. Nadda is poised to get an extension on his term as party president in January next year and sources in the BJP have shared with The Hindu that the review meeting also signals that the party’s National President may want to make some organisational changes as the party gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Mr. Nadda’s term will be extended by a year, and in 2024, there wont be internal elections so close to the General elections, the same team will be in place for those polls. But, in order to give some amount of freshness, there will be some changes, and appointments to key roles,” said a senior office bearer of the party.

“There will be feedback taken on the Lok Sabha pravas programme and attempts to bridge any gaps that this programme has highlighted in terms of organisational and narrative readiness come General Elections. Membership data for the party will also be gone into in detail as per the agenda of the meeting,” said the source.

The meeting will start at 2.30pm on December 5 after a formal lunch for all those attending and end at around 4pm on December 6. There will be a another meeting of general secretaries of organisation (the most key position in the BJP, organisation wise. That meeting will conclude late on December 6 th.