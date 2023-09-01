BJP to expand outreach via call centres in run up to 2024 poll

September 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP on Saturday held a meeting of co-ordinators of all the call centres that it will be deploying in its 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, with BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal in charge of the whole programme.

The meeting was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as BJP president J.P. Nadda. BJP general secretary for organisation B.L. Santhosh was also present at the meeting.

Using call centres to reach out to beneficiaries of the Central government’s welfare schemes and to amplify the BJP’s campaign messaging is not a new tactic; the party had deployed 190 call centres employing 13,000 workers in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Expansion plan

“This time around, the BJP is planning to set up more than 225 call centres in nearly all the States of the country, and employing nearly 20,000 people to work 24 hours in shifts,” a senior leader said.

As in the last general election campaign, a Mumbai-based company, Jarvis Technology and Strategy Consulting Private Limited, will be roped in for technical support.

In 2019, the BJP had deployed call centres to individually reach out to Labarthis or beneficiaries of the various welfare programmes of the Narendra Modi-led government. “Not just that, whenever Prime Minister Modi would address an election rally in a particular area, select beneficiaries would be facilitated in meeting him for a more direct approach, with the message being that a return of the Modi government was the only way in which these benefits would continue, and that those in the beneficiary village who had not benefited would get his/her chance soon,” the senior leader said.

The expansion of the call centre plan under Mr. Bansal is larger in scope; sources say that the centres will begin work as early as the first week of November.

