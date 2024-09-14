Bail to Kejriwal: BJP to change tack, take on AAP govt. over ‘constitutional crisis’ in Delhi

With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walking out of jail, the BJP will recalibrate its campaign against the Delhi government ahead of the Assembly election scheduled for February next year, party sources said.

Over the past few months, the principal Opposition party frequently spoke about AAP being a “den of corrupt leaders” after its top leaders — Mr. Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, and former Health Minister Satyendra Jain — were sent to jail on graft charges. However, with most of them out on bail now, the BJP is likely to peg its campaign around the “constitutional crisis” in the city, highlighting issues like the non-formation of the Sixth State Finance Commission, said sources.

This will be in sync with the issues that BJP MLAs highlighted during their meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on August 30, in which they demanded the AAP government’s dismissal, citing a “breakdown” in the administrative machinery due to the CM’s prolonged absence from the Secretariat.

“We have been telling people that important official matters have been pending as the CM has not been available. Even now, his bail orders do not allow Kejriwal to call a Cabinet or NCCSA meeting. We will highlight all this in our outreach drives,” a party source said.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday attacked Mr. Kejriwal for his “desperate” bid to “hold on” to the CM’s chair. New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said the manner in which Mr. Kejriwal had been “clinging to the CM’s chair shows his arrogance, due to which people have been adversely affected”.