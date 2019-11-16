BJP terms Young Indian-Associated Journals Limited transaction ‘corruption’

A day after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal upheld the withdrawal of I-T exemption to Young Indian, which has Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi as majority shareholders, the BJP on Saturday termed the transfer of shares by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) to Young Indian as “simply corruption”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the tribunal had held that Young Indian was not eligible for I-T exemption granted to charitable organisations. Observing that the National Herald newspaper, which had been started by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, had ceased publication in 2008, Mr. Prasad said its parent company, AJL, had been loaned ₹90 crore by the Congress. That loan was written off for ₹50 lakh when Young Indian took over AJL and the two Congress leaders got majority shares in Young Indian, Mr. Prasad asserted.

“The BJP condemns this palpable, dubious transaction of undue enrichment. It is simply corruption,” alleged Mr. Prasad. “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should stop talking about corruption. The veil has been lifted by the Court’s decision... I want to ask both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, will they tell the nation the truth about this entire engagement? Will they answer the questions of the people of the country?” asked the BJP leader.

Reacting to the I-T tribunal’s decision and the BJP’s comments on it, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “What is sub judice need not be commented upon. It may look like a setback to certain news channels, but I can assure you the majesty of law will prevail. The truth, out in the open, is that Young Indian is a not-for-profit company and neither Mr. Modi nor his cronies can change this inalienable truth.”